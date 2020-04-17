Restaurants team up to feed those in need

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Currently, restaurants throughout the nation and here in the Heartland are closed due to Stay at Home orders as states try to decrease the spread of COVID-19.
Many restaurants are trying to stay afloat by offering take-out, delivery and curb-side to feed their customers.
Food banks are also busy trying to feed those who can’t afford to shop at stores or order out.
A group of restaurants in southern Illinois is hoping to bring both avenues together to help those needing a meal during the COVID-19 crisis.
Cristaudo’s and New Kahala, in Carbondale, created the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen.
The group is made up of restaurants in southern Illinois to provide meals for those who need them and for those who would like to help feed others.
According to the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen Facebook page, they hope to provide 100 to 400 meals weekly through the month of April.
The estimated cost to support the endeavor is $8,000 to $10,000.
Meals are free for those who can’t afford one or a suggested donation of $7 per meal, depending on the option.
Those wanting to support feeding others can order meals through the group or they can make a donation.
The meals are pre-prepared or re-heatable and available for scheduled pick-up on Saturdays.
For more information about or to order meals from Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen, click here.
