Murray State releases statement on the passing of a former Murray State University President

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University has released a statement in regards to the passing of Admiral Ron Kurth, a former Murray State University President.
“Admiral Ron Kurth dedicated his life to public service and education. He honorably served Murray State University and his country during his lifetime. I had the opportunity to work with Admiral Kurth during his time here and he was passionate about advancing the interests of the University in our region, state and nation. We will keep Charlene and his family in our thoughts and prayers,” stated the university.
Kurth was the university’s eighth president, he served from 1990 to 1994.
