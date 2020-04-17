MoDOT, City of Poplar Bluff begin planning for future I-57

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation and City of Poplar Bluff are reevaluating the Route 67 Environmental Impact Statement as part of the planning stages for the conversion of Route 67 to Interstate 57.
The future I-57 project would include upgrading 10 miles of Route 67 to four lanes on a new alignment from the Route 160 interchange to 2 miles north of the Arkansas state line near County Road 274 in Butler County.
You can review and share your thoughts by clicking here.
MoDOT said comments will be accepted through Monday, May 18 as part of the reevaluation of the EIS.
EIS, completed in 2005, examines environmental impacts such as socioeconomic, traffic and transportation, air quality, noise, natural resources and cultural resources.
MoDOT expects the reevaluation to be finished in July 2020.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.