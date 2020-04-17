Missouri State Parks extend closure through May 3

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - In response to the extension of the statewide “Stay Home Missouri” Order, Missouri State Parks is extending temporary closures of campgrounds, park-run lodging, offices and visitor centers and extending the suspension of special events and programming through May 3.
This suspension includes Missouri State Parks special events, including both on and off-site programming, third party events, group reservations and guided tours.
Most state parks and state historic sites will remain open for day-use, with the exception of temporary closures at five state parks to address overcrowding and concerns regarding public safety.
State park temporary closures through May 3 include the following:
- Castlewood State Park
- Elephant Rocks State Park
- Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park
- Weston Bend State Park
- off-road vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park
Gates to individual parking lots may close at all state parks when the lot is near capacity.
