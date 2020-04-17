Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's whiskey industry is always looking for the newest twist to its spirits products, but its inventiveness took a gooey turn when the coronavirus hit. Distillers have scrambled to help meet the demand for hand sanitizer. They pivoted nimbly to supply the disinfectant to front-line workers in the fight against the virus. The Kentucky Distillers' Association says its member distilleries have produced and donated nearly 125,000 gallons of sanitizer across the state. KDA says the output in Kentucky alone equals more than 630,000 “fifths” of whiskey, or 750 ml bottles. And more sanitizer is on the way, even as whiskey production continues.