Ky. leaders warn of fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Attorney General and other attorneys in the state are warning residents of fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites.
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Rob Duncan and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a joint PSA.
It warns Kentuckians of the dangers of fraudulent testing sites and urges them to work with a licensed health care provider if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.
You can click here for guidance on when to seek care.
The attorneys say scammers may use the sites to obtain personal information and payment from patients, often without fully processing the tests or providing patients with the results.
You can use the following tips to avoid these sites:
- Contact a trusted, licensed healthcare provider if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and believe you need to be tested.
- Avoid any testing site that requires up-front payments or payments in cash only.
- Contact your local health department to confirm the validity of a testing site. You can access the contact information for local health departments here.
If you believe you are a victim of a COVID-19 scam, report it immediately to the Attorney General’s Office by clicking here or calling 1-888-432-9257.
