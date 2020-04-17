KSP is asking the public’s assistance in identifying driver who was nearly struck by a train

KSP is asking the public’s assistance in identifying driver who was nearly struck by a train
KSP looking for driver nearly hit by train while illegally crossing at railroad crossing.
By Ashley Smith | April 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 6:09 PM

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a driver who was nearly struck by a train.

On April 6, around 3:30 p.m., a dash cam caught a four-door passenger car illegally passing, disregarding traffic signs and lights, and was almost hit by a train.

RAW VIDEO: KSP looking for driver accused of illegally passing car at railroad crossing

The incident happened on ninth street in Hopkinsville, Ky.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is should contact KSP Post 2 in Madisonville at 270-676-3313 or via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.