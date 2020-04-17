KSP is asking the public’s assistance in identifying driver who was nearly struck by a train

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a driver who was nearly struck by a train.
On April 6, around 3:30 p.m., a dash cam caught a four-door passenger car illegally passing, disregarding traffic signs and lights, and was almost hit by a train.
The incident happened on ninth street in Hopkinsville, Ky.
Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is should contact KSP Post 2 in Madisonville at 270-676-3313 or via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.
