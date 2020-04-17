Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 17.
One case is a man in his 80s and the other is a man in his 60s. The health department said both acquired the virus through local contact with a known or suspected case. These two have been isolated.
As of Friday, there are 41 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, including four deaths.
According to the health department, 20 of the positive cases have been released from isolation.
