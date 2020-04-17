Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19

Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 2 new positive cases of COVID-19
The Jackson County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 17. (Source: kfda)
By Amber Ruch | April 17, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 4:18 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 17.

One case is a man in his 80s and the other is a man in his 60s. The health department said both acquired the virus through local contact with a known or suspected case. These two have been isolated.

As of Friday, there are 41 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, including four deaths.

According to the health department, 20 of the positive cases have been released from isolation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.