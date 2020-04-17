1 injured in 4-vehicle crash in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a four-vehicle crash on Friday, April 17.
Police in Murray responded to the scene around 10:53 a.m. near the intersection of South 12th Street and Story Avenue.
They talked to a 41-year-old Murray man who said he was going south on 12th Street and was turning right into BB&T’s parking lot when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.
The driver said he had a trailer attached to the rear of his vehicle, but when the trailer was hit, it dislodged from his vehicle.
He said the trailer crossed the northbound lanes on 12th Street and entered the parking lot of Save-A-Lot, where it hit a van and a motorcycle that were parked unoccupied in the lot.
Police also talked to the driver of the vehicle that hit the trailer, a 68-year-old Puryear, Tenn. man, who said he did not remember what led to the crash.
He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service and the Murray Fire Department.
