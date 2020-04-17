5th ‘Secondary Site’ licensed in Ill. for adult use cannabis

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced that it has awarded the fifth “Secondary Site” adult use cannabis license.
This license will allow an existing medical cannabis dispensary to begin adult use cannabis sales at a second location, provided the dispensary complies with local zoning rules or other local laws.
Five secondary site licenses have now been awarded, in addition to 49 “Same Site” licenses that permit medical cannabis dispensaries to sell adult use cannabis in their premises.
