Heartland winery owners staying positive during COVID-19

ALTO PASS, Il. (KFVS) - Businesses and restaurants are still closed and the reopening date is up in the air. So, some places are turning to emergency loans to stay afloat, but for one Heartland winery, it’s not that easy.
Jenny and Scott Schroeder are the new owners of Hedman’s Winery in Alto Pass, but Jenny said their first few months on the vineyard is not what they envisioned.
“We were just gaining so momentum and getting our feet wet when the current crisis hit and it’s thrown us for a loop and we are struggling to manage as new business owners,” she said.
Schroeder said they did what most small businesses have done, applied for an emergency loan.
“They accepted the applications, we got them, submitted everything as quickly as we could. everything looked as it should, as we thought and then we received like everyone else notice that the funds are all gone, and we haven’t gotten anything,” she said.
Schroeder said once the application was accepted, they thought good news was ahead.
“We were looking for this initial emergency assistance to just bridge us through this time so that we could still focus on improving our business, taking care of our customers and our employees,” Schroeder said.
She said she is hopeful for another chance.
“There is the thinking that maybe there will be more funds released, but we will all be the last to know I’m sure, if and when that happens. So that’s kind of another wish and hope,” Schroeder said.
But for now, the Schroeder’s say they are going to do what they can to keep going.
“We will be here Saturday for pick up for those that want a nice meal cooked by someone and maybe a bottle of wine for the night,” she said.
Schroeder said just keep supporting your local businesses during this time.
She said on April 25th, they will offer carry out on wine and food.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.