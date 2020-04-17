Heartland business makes health shields

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An unlikely Heartland business is changing its daily production to help keep local workers and customers safe.
“It’s a privilege,” said Dan Fritsche with Columbia Construction and Casework. “This type of device coming out of a cabinet shop, something you wouldn’t necessarily expect.”
While workers normally make furniture and cabinets at the Jackson facility, they’re turning to a machine that produces large acrylic shields.
“It helps create a lesser distance than 6 foot to be able to do business, have a personal conversation or anything of that nature,” said Fritsche.
In just one week, he said they’ve sold about 300 shields to Heartland hotels and businesses like Plaza Tire.
Mark Rhodes, the President of Plaza Tire, said the shields help keep everyone safe.
“We want everybody to feel just as comfortable as possible,” said Rhodes. “As you see we have a table where they can pay here, sanitizer and some other stuff in the stores, seat covers and steering wheel covers. As much as we can do to provide safety.”
Fritsche said they’re happy to be able to make that added layer of protection.
“Everybody’s making changes in what they do to make their way through the times at hand, and this is just something we can do to lend a hand," he said.
There are two standard sizes of the shields, 23 inches wide by 36 inches tall and 41 inches wide by 31 inches tall. They are open to making custom sizes too.
