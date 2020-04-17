Health Dept. reports 2 more Southeast Correctional Center employees tested positive for COVID-19

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Health Department in Missouri announced on Wednesday, April 15 two more Southeast Correctional Center employees have tested positive for COVID-19, but they are not residents of the county.
The correctional facility has employees from all over the Heartland.
The health department stated virus cases are counted by the patient’s county of residence, not where they are employed.
A total of three Southeast Correctional Center employees have tested positive for the virus. The first case was reported to the health department on April 13.
Mississippi County health officials said the Department of Corrections and Southeast Correctional Center have been keeping them updated on COVID-19 cases to keep the community informed.
As of April 17, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi County, Mo.
The Mississippi County Health Department wants to remind residents that patients do recover from this virus and to continue practicing social distancing.
