Graves County Health Department reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Health Department has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Graves County, Ky.
This brings their total from 28, to 41 total positives, including two deaths.
There has not been any recoveries announced at this time.
The new cases are:
- A Graves County resident in his 20’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 50’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at the home.
- A Graves County resident in his 80’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- He is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in his 80’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- He is in isolation at the home.
- A Graves County resident in his 90’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- He is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in his 70’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- He is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in her 70’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in her 80’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in his 80’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- He is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in her 90’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in her 90’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in her 50’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at the home.
- A Graves County resident in her 90’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She has passed.
“Social distancing means a person does NOT interact in person with anyone who doesn’t live under their roof.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Until everyone complies with social distancing standards, we will continue to have days with many confirmed positives.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
The Health Department has listed things the public can do to reduce the risk:
- STAY CALM: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.
- STAY APART: Keep at least 6 feet away from others including while shopping for life-sustaining essentials. Avoid the lines by taking advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other goods.
- STAY PUT: Keep non-essential trips to a minimum and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home
