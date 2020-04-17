Gov. Pritzker orders flags at half staff in Illinois; More than 25K COVID-19 cases, 1,072 deaths reported

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has ordered that all state facilities to fly Illinois and American flags at half-staff until further notice.
The order is to honor all who have died from COVID-19 in the state.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,140 new positive cases in Illinois, including 125 deaths.
That makes 25,733 total positive cases in the state and 1,072 deaths.
On Friday, Gov. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will get a first hand look at the state’s alternate care facility.
The governor and mayor will be taking a tour of McCormick Place in Chicago on Friday, April 17.
The facility is treating COVID-19 patients.
Pritzker will give an update on Illinois’ COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
