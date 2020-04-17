Gov. Lee announces Economic Recovery Group; more than 6K total positive cases in Tenn.

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 6,262 total positive cases in the state and 141 deaths.
The health department reports 2,786 cases recovered.
Governor Bill Lee is expected to hold a daily briefing at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
On Thursday, the governor announced he appointed members to the Economic Recovery Group.
He said they will work with state departments, legislative leadership, local mayors, health care professionals, and representatives of impacted industries to develop a strategy to safely reboot the state economy
