Gov. Beshear expands testing; more than 2K total positive cases in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is reporting 2,429 total positive cases and 129 deaths in the state.
As of Thursday, at least 956 had recovered from COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear will hold a daily briefing at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
On Thursday, the governor announced the expansion of a multistate economic planning cooperative and new drive-thru testing locations.
Testing has been underway in Franklin and Kenton Counties. He said four new sites would come online in the next week in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville.
The new sites will be open for testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. You can click here to register for a test.
The testing is done free of charge.
Gov. Beshear said the overall goal of the partnership is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks. Test results are expected within about 48 hours.
He also announced the opening of state facilities to house people ill with or who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Initially, the shelters will be available at Lake Barkley and Lake Cumberland state parks.
