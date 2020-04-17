Frost Advisory for most of the Heartland tonight. Sunny and cool Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area at this time. We are seeing a few isolated showers with this front. These showers will exit the area later this evening. Temperatures this evening will be falling through the 40s. Skies will clear after midnight and winds will relax allowing for patchy frost to develop. Because of this, a frost advisory has been issued for most of the area.
Saturday looks to remain mostly sunny with mild temperatures. Clouds will increase once again tomorrow night with scattered showers moving across parts of the Heartland on Sunday. The greatest chance of seeing rain Sunday will be across our southern counties.
Lows tonight will range from near freezing in our northern counties to the upper 30s south. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 60s. Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday.
