Frost Advisory for most of the Heartland tonight. Sunny and cool Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area at this time. We are seeing a few isolated showers with this front. These showers will exit the area later this evening. Temperatures this evening will be falling through the 40s. Skies will clear after midnight and winds will relax allowing for patchy frost to develop. Because of this, a frost advisory has been issued for most of the area.