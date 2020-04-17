First Alert Friday Forecast

A cold front will be pushing through the Heartland from NW to SE this afternoon and evening. This will likely touch off a bit more rainfall before cooler and drier air begins to blow in behind the front this evening and overnight. We’ve got a wide range in temps at mid-day today, from 50s north to near 70 south…but eventually the cooler northwest breezes will begin to blow into our southern counties by late afternoon and evening, and the weekend will be a bit cooler again. In fact with clearing skies overnight and decreasing winds, there is a chance at some frost/freeze by daybreak tomorrow, especially in SE Mo and S Illinois.
The upcoming weekend looks mixed, with mainly sunny and coolish but pleasant conditions on Saturday and then another shot of clouds and rain showers on Sunday. Finally, as we get into next week, we’ll see a switch to a warmer pattern again, with highs back into the 60s and 70s. There may be some showers or even a thunderstorm about Wednesday and again Friday. Will have to monitor for severe but at this point neither system looks especially dangerous.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.