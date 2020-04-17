First Alert Friday Forecast

A cold front will be pushing through the Heartland from NW to SE this afternoon and evening. This will likely touch off a bit more rainfall before cooler and drier air begins to blow in behind the front this evening and overnight. We’ve got a wide range in temps at mid-day today, from 50s north to near 70 south…but eventually the cooler northwest breezes will begin to blow into our southern counties by late afternoon and evening, and the weekend will be a bit cooler again. In fact with clearing skies overnight and decreasing winds, there is a chance at some frost/freeze by daybreak tomorrow, especially in SE Mo and S Illinois.