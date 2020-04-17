First Alert: Dreary Friday with scattered showers

(KFVS) - Scattered showers are pushing into the Heartland this morning.
A couple rumbles of thunder are possible throughout the day with heavier showers, but no severe storms are expected.
For the most part, showers will range from light to moderate.
Winds will pick up as a cold front pushes through the area. Gusts could reach 30 mph.
High temperatures today will range from the mid 50s north to the upper 60s south.
As clouds clear out tonight, temps will drop back into the 30s.
A Frost Advisory is in place for some areas Saturday morning.
The rest of Saturday will be dry and sunny, but more showers push in Saturday night and Sunday.
