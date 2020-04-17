Dorena-Hickman Ferry halts service due to floodwaters

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Floodwaters from the Mississippi River is forcing the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to temporarily halt service at 9 a.m., Friday, April 17.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), floodwaters are covering the Kentucky Landing.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry normally has to close when the gauge at Cairo exceeds 44 feet, which puts floodwaters above where the ferry can operate.
Based on the river forecast, Captain Jeremy Newsom anticipates the ferry will be closed for about five or six day. The closure could be extended if there significant rainfall upstream.
The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo. In addition to daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides convenient route between southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.