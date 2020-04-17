Cobden High School joins #bethelight campaign honoring students

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - Cobden High School is joining the nation’s #bethelight campaign to honor the Class of 2020.
Every Friday in April, the lights will be turned on to illuminate the school’s baseball field at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes. The time reflects the Class of 2020 in military time, 20:20.
Students and families are welcome to drive by the field and look at the lights, but they are urged not to congregate in groups.
On their Facebook page, Cobden High School said the lights shining is to let their seniors know they have not forgotten them and hope this tribute will “shine a little light your way at this time.”
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker ordered schools to be closed on March 17 through April 30 due to COVID-19. It is not clear if this will be extended.
A few southeast Missouri high schools are also honoring students by participating in the campaign, which is also called “Friday Night Lights.”
