Cape Girardeau singer hosts acoustic quarantine concert

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Quarantine concerts are becoming a popular way to enjoy live music without having to leave your home.
Artists like John Legend used social media to perform live from his home piano. Luke Combs even dropped new music while performing live social media.
For many performers, tour schedules have been canceled for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They've taken to social media to lift the spirits of everyone staying home and give them this feeling that we are all in this together.
Now, local artists are even performing virtually.
Local radio host and singer Mike Renick is putting on an acoustic set from his basement.
He said the idea of these virtual concerts reminds him of what it was like when he first began to play.
“I learned to play guitar just sitting in my living room playing and do that a lot anyway and that’s what it’ll be but with a camera on me,” Renick said.
According to Renick, there is no agenda for the quarantine concert.
“It kind of takes you back to that ‘hey I’m going to go pick up that guitar’ because I got time,” Renick said. “What a way to pass time than to play an instrument.”
It is just an opportunity to connect with people right where they are at.
“[I am] hoping that people will watch and listen and enjoy it, find an outlet other than maybe screaming at their kids and trying to figure out the next game or that type of thing,” Renick said.
Renick was originally scheduled to put on a show in the Heartland, however, that got canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
He plans to go live on his Facebook page on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for updates about the acoustic set.
