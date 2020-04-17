Bi-County Health Dept. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN and WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson County Heath Department in southern Illinois announced two more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
One patient is a man in his 80s from Williamson County. He is in isolation and reportedly doing well.
The second patient is a woman in her 60s from Franklin County. She is in isolation and reportedly doing well.
The health department said both patients likely contracted the virus through community spread.
Currently, 13 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Williamson County and six individuals in Franklin County.
Approximately six cases have recovered.
