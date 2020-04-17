Battling alcoholism during the COVID-19 crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Though most stores are closed, liquor stores have seen an uptick in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Neilson ratings report a 55% increase in alcohol sales in March compared to the same time in 2019.
Dr. Shawn Hamm and Dr. David Stern with Integrated Addiction Care advise against overusing alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The way they deal with stress in the past they’re not able to do that so we have to find other ways to deal with it,” Hamm said.
“If someone’s consuming more than four or more drinks a day, they’re beyond the gray zone at that point,” Dr. Stern added.
This week, Congressman Steve Cohen approved a $76,000 grant to continue research throughout the pandemic on alcoholism and alcohol abuse at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
Something Dr. Stern says is necessary.
“In general, more research is good and this particular area we call North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas, it’s not a research-heavy area. It’s not an area where there’s as much going on,” Dr. Stern said.
Many doctors and support groups are using digital platforms and Telehealth to support individuals seeking help and on the road to recovery this season.
Stern says never be afraid to ask for help.
"Extend a lifeline and ask for help, ask for this kind of companionship because we want to take advantage of the fact that zoom can really come right into your kitchen."
