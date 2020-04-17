ACLU, Mo. Voter Protection Coalition file lawsuit seeking absentee mail-in voting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Missouri and Missouri Voter Protection Coalition filed a lawsuit on Friday, April 17 seeking to make absentee mail-in voting available to all eligible voters in the state.
This is in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The case was filed on behalf of the NAACP of Missouri, the League of Women Voters of Missouri and several individuals.
According to the ACLU, most states allow any eligible voter to cast an absentee ballot. Missouri, however, requires voters to provide an excuse in order to vote absentee.
They said one of the allowable reasons is “incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability.” These absentee ballots also do not require a notary seal.
With at least three elections in the upcoming months: June, August and November, the lawsuit seeks a ruling from the court clarifying that all eligible voters who are self-quarantining themselves to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19 may invoke the confinement-due-to-illness reason for absentee voting.
The case, Missouri NAACP Missouri v. Missouri, was filed in circuit court of Cole County, Mo.
