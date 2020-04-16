What you need to know April 16

By Marsha Heller | April 16, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 4:32 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 16.

First Alert Weather

Another cold and frosty start to your morning.

Temperatures are in the 30s, but we’ll warm up quickly and the frost will melt away by mid-morning.

Highs today will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of rain chances for Friday.

Rain will be light and scattered throughout tomorrow.

The weekend is looking cool with sunshine on Saturday and rain chances on Sunday.

