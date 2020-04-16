What you need to know April 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 16.
Another cold and frosty start to your morning.
Temperatures are in the 30s, but we’ll warm up quickly and the frost will melt away by mid-morning.
Highs today will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s with sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Clouds increase tonight ahead of rain chances for Friday.
Rain will be light and scattered throughout tomorrow.
The weekend is looking cool with sunshine on Saturday and rain chances on Sunday.
- New federal COVID-19 guidelines for the U.S. are expected to unveiled this afternoon.
- Gov. Mike Parson said he will address Missouri’s Stay-at-Home order during Thursday’s daily briefing after talking to local elected officials and other governors.
- School administrators across America are trying to re-imagine classrooms in the fall and the prospect of reopening schools now, in the era of social distancing.
- Stoddard County Ambulance District has created a team to strictly work suspected COVID-19 patient calls.
- Two Democratic lawmakers are proposing a bill that would provide $2,000 monthly payments to Americans until employment levels return to pre-coronavirus levels.
- Cape Girardeau Police responded to a ‘shots-fired’ call on South Spring St. early Thursday morning, April 16.
- A Cape Girardeau man is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting Saturday night.
- A Johnson County, Ill. couple was killed in a head-on crash in Williamson County. The crash shut a section of Rte. 166 down for several hours.
- Social distancing restrictions didn’t stop one family from celebrating a Dexter, Mo. woman’s 100th birthday.
- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is advising against sharing senior photos on social media.
- A four-year-old boy can not start chemotherapy for brain cancer because he has tested positive for COVID-19
