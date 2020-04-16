1st COVID-19 death, additional cases reported in Graves Co., Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced a patient with COVID-19 has lost their battle with the virus on Thursday, April 16.
This is the first COVID-19 death in Graves County.
The health department said the patient was a woman in her 60s and she had other health issues.
“We are not only sad but heartbroken to lose someone to this disease from our community who has touched so many lives.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
In addition to the death, the health department said two more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
One patient is a woman in her 20s. She is in isolation at home.
The second is a man in his 20s. He is also in isolation at home.
As of Thursday morning, the Graves County Health Department reports there are 28 COVID-19 cases, which now includes one death.
