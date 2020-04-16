Southern Seven releases strategies for WIC shoppers; switches to curbside assistance

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - WIC in-person appointments have changed to curbside assistance and calling or texting clients to conduct visits by phone.
Southern Seven WIC clinic sites are open one day per week and coupons are disbursed via curbside.
Offices are open in Alexander, Massac, and Union Counties on Tuesdays, Hardin/Pope Counties on Wednesdays, and Johnson and Pulaski Counties on Thursdays.
Southern Seven WIC staff is also calling and texting participants to schedule appointments over the phone when possible.
Southern Seven wants to assure participants in the WIC Program that food and formula supplies are intact.
Families should not panic buy in response. Instead, Southern Seven offers the following tips that participants can use when shopping:
- Try shopping earlier in the day. You will not only get there when shelves are stocked, but you will improve your chances for greater social distancing.
- Ask stores when their next truck will deliver and if they know if the item they are looking for will be on the truck. Then try shopping the morning after the truck delivery.
- For those enrolled in WIC, do not wait until the last few days that WIC coupons are valid; start shopping a few weeks earlier.
For those with infants, purchasing human milk from sources rather than a Milk Bank can be very dangerous for your baby and is not recommended by Southern Seven.
In addition, homemade infant formula is not safe and can make your baby very sick.
Please contact Southern Seven for additional resources if you are having trouble finding your baby’s formula in stores.
“Southern Seven Health Departments WIC Program encourages families to eat right bite by bite,” said Maternal Child Health Manager, Linda Crossland, with Southern Seven. “We promote eating a variety of nutritious foods every day, planning and creating healthful meals each week to help kids grow. For over 40 years the WIC Program has been providing nutrition education and counseling to help families develop lifelong healthy eating habits.”
For information about Southern Seven’s WIC program, call 618-634-2297 or visit www.southern7.org. WIC is administered by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). WIC is an equal opportunity provider
