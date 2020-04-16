Southern Seven Health Dept. reports new COVID-19 cases in region, 1st positive case in Alexander Co.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department reported new cases in the region on Thursday, April 16, including the first positive case of COVID-19 in Alexander County.
The health department said the new cases include a woman in her 50s from Alexander County and a man in his 40s from Union County. Both are being isolated.
Currently, they are reporting a total of 14 cases and no deaths in their region.
- Alexander County - 1
- Johnson County - 2
- Massac County - 3 (2 of the 3 have recovered)
- Pulaski County - 4
- Union County 4
The following hotlines are also available to answer your questions and advise you on your next steps for treatment in the Southern Seven region.
· Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
· Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
· Saint Francis Healthcare System 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
· Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)
