SIU 3D prints face shields; donates to SIH

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University (SIU) is utilizing 3D printing technology to create plastic face shields for Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH).
Lingguo Bu, associate professor of curriculum and instruction, with support from the SIU STEM Education Research Center, has already delivered about 40 shields to SIH.
Bu is one of several faculty and students using 3D printing technology housed at the university to manufacture the shields in the face of growing demand.
“We’re glad we can do something to serve the community, which is one of the missions of the university,” Bu said.
“The 3D technology to produce face shields for our healthcare providers is a game-changer,” said SIH Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Harre. “I am so appreciative of the university's efforts to stand in the gap and support us during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Bu said his son’s fifth-grade teacher at Carbondale’s Lewis School first alerted him to the need for shields locally, as well as available construction plans that could be used to make them.
“Over years we’ve built a 3D design lab, and we use designs and printing to serve our students as well as STEM teachers in the area,” Bu said. “Because of this, we got a message from a Lewis School teacher with whom we had done a workshop, as well as from another of my students from Mt. Vernon whose husband does laser cutting. They told us about the SIH request for the shields.”
SIH sent the construction plan files, created by the European Prusa 3D printing team and recommended by SIH, to SIU.
Faculty were off and running from there, with Grant Miller, associate professor of curriculum and instruction, and Harvey Henson, director of the STEM Education Research Center, leading the way along with Bu.
They began working with raw filaments and other materials they had on hand, but have ordered more.
They plan to continue building the shields as long as they are needed.
“The 3D design lab has been supported by the STEM Center and the SIU Foundation over the years,” Bu said. “We designed some tools to make the clear face shields. But the STEM Center is fully supporting this effort with equipment, space and supplies. We worked together closely to make this happen.”
Aaron Scott, associate professor of design in the School of Art and Design, is also working on building the shields.
“We have created a few prototypes and are now just waiting on our materials to arrive. Then we will begin production,” he said. “We are utilizing the equipment, 3D printer, laser cutter and space in the School of Art and Design’s design area to create the face shields.”
Bu said his lab can currently make about a dozen shields a day, but that capacity could grow if demand persists or increases.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.