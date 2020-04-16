Senior spring athletes to be honored in Dexter, Mo.

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - With the disappointment of spring sports being canceled for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year, schools are finding ways to still honor their senior athletes, while social distancing.
Dexter High School plans to recognize their spring athletes by turning on the lights at the football field each Friday beginning April 17 at 8:20 p.m.
The time, 8:20 p.m., which represents 20:20 in military time, symbolizes 2020, the senior’s graduating year.
In addition to the lights on the football field, there will be a slideshow of displayed on the scoreboard of each senior that participated in a spring sport.
School leaders hope this social distancing display will show the students they are proud of them.
Dexter Athletic Director Josh Dowdy said, "While there is no substitute for competition and rewarding our athletes for their efforts on the playing field/court, we hope this shines a light on those seniors. "
