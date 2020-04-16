Senior baseball, softball players to be honored in Bernie, Mo.

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - School leaders in Bernie, Missouri are lighting up the night’s sky to show their support for senior baseball and softball players after their seasons were canceled due to COVID-19.
Beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17, the lights at the baseball and softball fields will be turned on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. The time is a tribute to the 2020 graduating class.
The fields will be lined and ready, just like they would be on game days.
Families are allowed to drive by and observe the fields, but visitors, players and families must follow social distancing guidelines. People are asked not to congegate.
School leaders hope this gesture of “Friday Night Lights” will comfort the seniors not able to take the field one last time for their school and to let them know the community supports them during this difficult time of social distancing.
In addition to the lighted fields, school leaders said they will be making more announcements for the Bernie High School Class of 2020 and for the rest of the student body.
