Scattered showers expected on Friday

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, keeping temperatures milder than the past few nights. Lows tonight will be in the mid/upper 40s to lower 50s. Scattered showers push in before daybreak for our northern counties. Those showers will continue to sink south and east through the day tomorrow. A couple rumbles of thunder possible with the heavier showers. Highs on Friday will range from near 50 north to near 70 southeast. Another cold night expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Patchy frost possible if the winds die down enough. Most of Saturday looks dry, but more showers push in Saturday night and Sunday.