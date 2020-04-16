Protesters want Ky. open for business; Gov. Beshear in talks with neighboring states

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - During during his daily COVID-19 briefing, chants could be heard while Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was talking.
Hundreds of protesters were outside of the Capitol building Frankfort shouting: “Abortion is not essential,” “Families are essential,” “We want to work,” “Open up Kentucky” and “Let freedom ring.”
The protesters want Kentucky to reopen for business
“Everybody should be able to express their opinions,” Gov. Beshear said about the protesters. “They believe we should open the economy. It would absolutely kill people. We know we’re not to that point. My job isn’t to make the popular decision, but the right decision.”
Later on, the governor announced that he is working with neighboring states in hopes to reopen Kentucky’s economy, which would loosen the stay at home order in place.
Gov. Beshear said he talks with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Ohio Governor Mike Dewine at least once a week and politics have been left out of their conversations.
As of Wednesday April 15, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported there were 88 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the state.
Currently there are at least 2,291 coronavirus cases and 122 deaths in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear will give an update on the number of cases and the state’s response to the crisis at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.
