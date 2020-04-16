Paducah man charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Salaam Muhammad AKA Wayne D. Askew, 46, was charged for being a felon in possession of an AK-47 type assault rifle and ammunition via federal Criminal Complaint.
“This is exactly the type coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement that best serves the people of the Purchase Region,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “While much remains unknown during this pandemic, Kentuckians should rest assured that the professionals of the ATF, Paducah Police Department, and United States Attorney’s Office remain on the job to protect their families.”
The Paducah Police Department officers responded to a call that identified Muhammad in a car with a Norinco, model BWK-92 Sporter, 5.56 X 45, semiautomatic rifle, with a loaded magazine and round in the chamber.
The defendant was previously convicted for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of “crack” cocaine.
Muhammad was convicted of the felony in United States District Court.
The defendant was also convicted on December 18, 2000, in McCracken County Circuit Court for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, a felony offense.
He was also charged with assault resulting in a felony conviction in 1992.
If convicted at trial, the maximum sentence for unlawfully possessing a firearm is no more than ten years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Seth Hancock who also serves as the Branch Chief of U.S. Attorney’s Office-Paducah. The case is being investigated by the Paducah Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in support of the Paducah Police Department.
