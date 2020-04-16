Murray State announces changes for Fall 2020 semester, requirements for new students

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - In a letter from Dr. Bob Jackson, Murray State’s President, the university has announced changes to the 2020 Fall semester, and the requirements for new students.
The university has changed their admissions policy to an ACT/SAT test-optional format in order to assist students who will not be able to take these tests due to the pandemic.
New students who are beginning this Fall can register now for one or more Summer classes.
Tuition may be covered with the university’s Murray State Promise program. Last year they awarded over $44 million in grants, scholarships and waivers.
