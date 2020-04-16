Missouri’s March jobs report released

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Economic Development released its March jobs report.
Employment in Missouri decreased by 20,900 jobs over the month, and 12-month employment growth was reportedly lower than in March 2019.
The report stated the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, up by one percentage point from the February 2020 rate of 3.5 percent.
According to the report, the full impact of COVID-19 is not reflected in the March labor market data but is expected to be reflected in the April 2020 jobs report.
You can click here for resources from the Department, including health and safety guidance, financial relief and assistance, closure and layoff support and more.
The Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team is recruiting health care workers.
Missouri One Start is connecting unemployed workers with essential businesses that are hiring. You can click here to see companies hiring in your area.
DED is also working with SEMA to source or manufacture PPE. You can click here if you’re interested in helping.
The Department of Social Services created the Missouri Services Navigator to help find essential services such as food banks, diaper banks, school meal programs and more.
USDA Rural Development compiled resources to help those in rural areas.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.