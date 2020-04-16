Mild afternoon today but rain moves back in tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. After a chilly start to the day we are enjoying lots of sunshine across the area. Temperatures will be mild this afternoon with highs reaching the lower to middle 60s.
We will see scattered showers develop across the area on Friday as a cold front moves through the area. The greatest chance of seeing rain will be across our eastern counties. Skies will clear Friday night setting up a cold start to Saturday.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s in most areas. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 50s far north to the middle 60s far south.
Looks like a cold start Saturday morning but a nice warm up for the afternoon. We will see a few scattered showers possible on Sunday. As we head into next week our temperatures will warm back into the 70s.
