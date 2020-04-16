Man shot outside of his Cape Girardeau home, police investigating

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the shooting of a man just after midnight on Thursday, April 16.
According to police, a man was outside of home on the 3000 block of Mimosa St.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
At this time there are no details on a suspect.
Police are telling people in the area to use caution and be aware of their surroundings
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
