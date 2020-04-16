Lawmakers support “Southern Illinois Strong” drive

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Lawmakers representing southern Illinois, in Springfield, are pulling together to help small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 crisis.
Illinois State Senators Dale Fowler and Paul Schimpf along with State Representatives Terri Bryant, Dave Severin, Patrick Windhorst, and Nathan Reitz have joined forces to promote and support “Southern Illinois Strong."
Each lawmaker said they would show their support and raise awareness for this bipartisan campaign on their social media pages.
Southern Illinois Strong is an online t-shirt fundraiser to raise money for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Donations will also be accepted.
The shirts are maroon with white lettering, which reads “Southern Illinois Strong” together we survive.
The t-shirts cost $35 and come in a variety of sizes.
Sales from the t-shirts will go into an account managed by the Southern Illinois Community Foundation (SICF).
The funds raised will then be awarded through grants to small businesses in Southern Illinois.
Businesses will be awarded by lottery.
SICF will give grant recipients up to $1,500 per business.
To be eligible, businesses must have 25 or fewer employees.
Applications for grants are due by Monday, May 4.
The fundraiser will run from Thursday, April 16 through Wednesday, May 6.
The website for the t-shirts, grant applications and more information can be found here.
