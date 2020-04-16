Law enforcement helps find new pet for Ohio girl after her alpaca was killed during drive-by shooting

Law enforcement helps find new pet for Ohio girl after her alpaca was killed during drive-by shooting
Alpaca gifted to girl (Source: Gallia County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | April 16, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 11:58 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio deputies helped deliver an alpaca to replace a young girl’s pet after her animal was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, with help from Four Seasons Veterinary Clinic, surprised the girl with a 6-month-old alpaca on Easter morning.

The alpaca that was killed was initially gifted to the young girl after a battle with cancer.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the alpaca shot at the family’s home in Patriot, located in the southeastern part of Ohio.

On April 7, 2020, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a reported shooting of an alpaca at a family...

Posted by Gallia County Sheriff on Sunday, April 12, 2020

The suspects alleged in the drive-by shooting have been identified and will face charges, investigators say.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.