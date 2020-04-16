Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Outbreak fund raises nearly $2 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A donation fund run by the state that offers help during the coronavirus outbreak has raised nearly $2 million. More than half has come from a contribution by the Kentucky Colonels. The Team Kentucky Fund has received funding from about 7,000 donors. It offers financial aid for people adversely affected by the pandemic. The Colonels board of trustees approved an immediate $1 million contribution to the fund this week.
KENTUCKY SCHOOL BOARD
Senate confirms all but 1 of Beshear's school board picks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has confirmed all but one of Gov. Andy Beshear's appointments to the state school board. The GOP-led Senate rejected the Democratic governor’s appointment of former longtime legislator David Karem Wednesday night. Karem has served as the school board’s chairman. Karem’s confirmation was defeated on a tie vote. He was a key architect of the state’s landmark education reform law enacted in 1990. The confirmation votes came in the final hours of this year’s legislative session. Beshear disbanded the former Kentucky Board of Education on his first day in office in December. He then recreated the board.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOLDIERS
Soldiers deploy to New Jersey to aid coronavirus relief
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — More soldiers from Fort Campbell have deployed to help with coronavirus relief efforts. A statement from the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line says about 10 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division’s sustainment brigade deployed this week to New Jersey to help with coordinating and supporting Army logistical efforts. Maj. Gen. Brian Winski says the troops are critical to making sure front line medical personnel have needed supplies. Fort Campbell also deployed around 300 soldiers last month from the 531st Hospital Center to New York.
KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE
Lawmakers override Beshear's line-item budget vetoes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have pushed aside the Democratic governor's line-item vetoes of state spending bills. The action came on the final day of Kentucky's pandemic-shortened legislative session. Lawmakers also took up abortion legislation in the final hours of the session Wednesday. The legislation would give the attorney general regulatory power over abortion clinics. Earlier in the day, the GOP-led House and Senate voted to override selective vetoes that Gov. Andy Beshear made to the one-year executive branch budget bill as well as other budget and revenue bills.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-SURVIVOR
103-year-old Kentucky woman survives coronavirus infection
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Those over age 60 might be more vulnerable to the coronavirus, but a 103-year-old Kentucky woman battled it and won. The family of Virginia Harris tells WFIE-TV they were distraught when she was diagnosed in March after suffering from an aggressive fever and nausea. Harris said her symptoms included a high fever and low blood pressure and that she got so sick she thought she would die but pulled through. Family members said they hope Virginia’s story will give hope to others who get the virus. Gov. Andy Beshear said there have been more than 2,200 cases and 653 recoveries from coronavirus in Kentucky as of Tuesday.
PHOTO-ID-VOTING-KENTUCKY
Kentucky lawmakers override veto of voter ID measure
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have swept aside the Democratic governor's veto of a bill to require people to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote. Votes to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto easily cleared the GOP-led Senate and House on Tuesday. The votes came as lawmakers reconvened for a wrap-up session amid the coronavirus outbreak. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky promptly said it will consider filing legal action to try to halt the measure. The bill would require Kentucky residents to produce a photo ID when voting, with limited exceptions, starting with the November election.