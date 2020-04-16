Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas governor squeezed on economy but extends restrictions
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly faces increased pressure from the Republican-controlled Legislature to outline plans for reopening the state’s economy. But that pressure came Wednesday as she extended a statewide stay-at-home order and prepared to send money to hospitals struggling in the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly is keeping her shelter-in-place directive in place for all 2.9 million Kansas residents for an additional two weeks until May 3. The Democratic governor called a teleconference meeting with top leaders legislative leaders to get permission to purchase another $10 million in personal protective equipment. She also plans to provide $17 million in state funds to struggling hospitals.
FBI BOMB SUSPECT-DEATH
FBI: Government's response to virus spurred would-be bomber
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Newly unsealed court documents say a Missouri man who was planning to bomb a Kansas City-area hospital was distressed by the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis. Timothy Wilson, of Raymore, died March 24 in a firefight with FBI agents. The violent take-down followed a long-running domestic terrorism investigation that began in 2019. The Kansas City Star reports that Wilson considered attacking the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, before settling on a plan to attack Belton Regional Medical Center. Investigators say he was motivated by racial, religious and anti-government animus, and moved up his timeline as the coronavirus made its way to Missouri.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PLANT-WORKERS
For meat plant workers, virus makes a hard job perilous
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A cluster of coronavirus cases at a South Dakota pork plant has highlighted the susceptibility of meat processing workers, who stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the line and congregate in crowded spaces. The Smithfield Foods plant has reported 518 infections in employees and another 126 in people connected to them. Because the workers who slaughter and pack the nation’s meat are vulnerable, so, too, is the supply of that meat. Union leaders wish more had been done sooner at the Smithfield plant. The company says difficulty in getting masks and thermal scanners led to delays in implementing safety measures. But it added hand-sanitizing stations and was scanning employee temperatures before the plant closed.
WRONGFUL CONVICTION-COMPENSATION
Man whose burglary conviction was overturned awarded $240K
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who spent nearly two years behind bars before his 1987 burglary conviction was reversed by the Kansas Supreme Court has been awarded nearly $240,000. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday in a news release that it will not appeal a Sedgwick County Court ruling that Bobby Harper is entitled to compensation. Harper also was granted a certificate of innocence, along with education and counseling benefits. Lawmakers passed the wrongful compensation statute in 2018.
KANSAS STATE-LIBRARY FLOOR COLLAPSE
2 hurt after floor collapses at Kansas State's Hale Library
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University says two workers sustained minor injuries when part of a floor collapsed at Hale Library.The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that contractors had been pouring a new floor when the collapse happened around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. The collapse involved an area of the third floor that measured about 20 feet by 20 feet wide (6.10 meters by 6.10 meters).The two injured people returned to work after being evaluated by Riley County Emergency Medical Services. Neither worked for the university.
WICHITA STATE STADIUM
WSU seeks to raze Cessna Stadium, build smaller version
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State University is seeking to tear down its 74-year-old Cessna Stadium and replace it with a new smaller, multi-purpose stadium. The Wichita Eagle reports that the university has asked the Kansas Board of Regents to allow it to raze the 30,000-seat stadium. Cessna is currently home to the Wichita State track and field team and is also home the nation’s largest high school track and field meet. The proposal leaves in limbo what would happen to the Kansas high school state track and field meet, which has hosted around 3,500 athletes for all six championship meets for boys and girls for the last four decades.
TEACHER ARRESTED
Shawnee Mission teacher charged with child sex crime
SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Kansas say a Shawnee Mission elementary teacher has been charged with a child sex crime. The Kansas City Star reports that 63-year-old Kim Zier, who worked as a fifth-grade teacher at Pawnee Elementary School before being placed on leave, s charged in Johnson County District Court with one count of aggravated indecent liberties involving a child. Investigators say he is accused of lewdly fondling or touching a child under the age of 14 on Jan. 28. Zier was arrested Monday and charged the same day. He is scheduled to appear in court again April 22.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-PRISONS
Kansas Supreme Court cancels arguments on releasing inmates
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has canceled arguments from attorneys over a civil rights’ group attempt to force the state to release prison inmates with preexisting medical conditions making them vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. The high court acted Tuesday night with arguments originally set for Wednesday afternoon in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas for seven inmates at state prisons in Ellsworth, Lansing and Topeka. The Supreme Court sent the case to district court in Leavenworth County, home to the Lansing prison. The Supreme Court concluded there disputes about facts that needed to be settled.