ISP reorganizes 2 investigative zones; creates office in Centralia

CENTRALIA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation has announced the reorganization of two investigative zones and the creation of a new investigation office in Centralia, Illinois.
Before April 2020, Zone 7 Investigations was geographically the largest investigative Zone within the ISP.
It was made of 31 counties spread across 13,299 square miles with a population of over half a million people.
The Zone 7 Commander was responsible for maintaining relationships with 135 local law enforcement agencies.
Zone 7 will now be split into Zone 7 North and Zone 7 South.
Two counties of Zone 6 Investigations will be added to Zone 7 North.
This downsizing of Zone 6 will give investigators the opportunity to better focus their efforts on Metro East area investigations.
Zone Commanders now have an opportunity to establish a more consistent relationship with local law enforcement agencies.
They will introduce a new investigative unit in Centralia, Illinois, an area previously under-served, due to its geographical location on the border of three ISP districts and two investigative zones.
“The core mission of the Illinois State Police is to promote public safety to improve the quality of life in Illinois,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “By locating a zone investigations office in Centralia, this will bolster the ISP’s ability to serve the people of the Metro East area and the Centralia area, expand our footprint in the greater law enforcement community which will allow us to better assist our local law enforcement partners, and strengthen our ability to push forward on the ISP goal of reducing crime and the fear of crime in Illinois.”
The reorganization of Zones 6 and 7 began taking shape March 16, 2020, with an effective date of April 1, pending the ratification of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Centralia City Board and the Illinois State Police for the usage of office space in the Centralia Police Department.
This MOU was ratified by the city board the evening of April 15, 2020.
