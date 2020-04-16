ISP reorganizes 2 investigative zones; creates office in Centralia

“The core mission of the Illinois State Police is to promote public safety to improve the quality of life in Illinois,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “By locating a zone investigations office in Centralia, this will bolster the ISP’s ability to serve the people of the Metro East area and the Centralia area, expand our footprint in the greater law enforcement community which will allow us to better assist our local law enforcement partners, and strengthen our ability to push forward on the ISP goal of reducing crime and the fear of crime in Illinois.”