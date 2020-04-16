Herrin House of Hope sees increase in meals served during COVID-19

HERRIN, Il. (KFVS) - A Heartland ministry is working in overdrive after seeing a 400 percent increase of people in need of a meal during COVID-19.
“We’re feeding record people; we’re feeding in one week what we normally feed in one month,” said Pastor Troy Benitone, Herrin House of Hope.
Benitone said he never thought his ministry would provide this much food to the community.
“To be honest with you I thought it would double. I thought we would go for our normal couple hundred a day to 400 a day,” he said.
Benitone said since the week before the governors stay-at-home order to now, the number of meals provided has shot up.
“We’re feeding, last week 2,818, a 400 percent increase. So, it’s tough, but we are making it and the community is coming together,” he said.
For community member Cherie Herron, this daily meal is something she relies on.
“Right now, with the coronavirus going on, times are really tough. What they do here at Herrin House of Hope is awesome for everybody, especially, in this time of need, which they do it all the time anyways, but so many people need it right now," she said.
Benitone said now that the lines are longer and more people are in need, the Herrin House of Hope needs your help.
“The biggest thing we need is servants. People willing to serve from 9-1, upfront, people willing to come in and be a relief cook or people willing to do clean up from 1-3," he said.
Volunteer, Lisa Carter said it’s amazing how things work when the community bands together.
“So, everybody’s really stepped up and it’s been amazing how much more that we have been able to help, how many people every day,” she said.
Benitone said if you aren’t able to volunteer, they are accepting donations.
You can donate on the Herrin House of Hope website.
Benitone said if you are in need of a meal, they serve Monday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 1 p.m.
