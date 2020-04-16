Group to hold “Re-open Missouri Rally” at Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Facebook group called “Reopen Missouri” plans to hold a rally in Jefferson City, Mo. in protest of the state’s Stay at Home order.
The “Re-open Missouri” rally is schedule for noon on Tuesday, April 21 outside of the State Capitol.
According to a Facebook post, the group believes the statewide stay at home order is not working and only people over the age of 70 and those with underlying health conditions should stay at home. The rest of the population should go back to work.
The group is encouraging participants in Tuesday’s rally to practice social distancing and requests the rally not to be politicized.
Attendees should only display American flags, state of Missouri flags or non partisan signs.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.