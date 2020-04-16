Governors coordinate to reopen economy in Midwest region

MIDWEST (KFVS) - Governors JB Pritzker of Illinois, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Mike DeWine of Ohio, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Tim Walz of Minnesota, Eric Holcomb of Indiana and Andy Beshear of Kentucky announced they are coordinating to reopen the economy in the Midwest region.
They said they would look at four factors when determining the best time to reopen their economy:
- Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations
- Enhanced ability to test and trace
- Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence
- Best practices for social distancing in the workplace
In a joint statement, the governors said this didn’t mean their economy would reopen all at once, or that every state would take the same steps at the same time.
The governors said:
“We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet."
They said they would continue to make decisions based on facts, science and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor and education.
