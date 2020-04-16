Gov. Parson to to address Missouri’s stay-at-home order in Thursday’s briefing

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is set to address Missouri’s Stay-at-Home order during his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.
Gov. Parson announced he is looking at plans to re-open the state after having multiple conversations with local elected officials and other governors.
The governor hinted there will be changes made in the coming days during his address on Wednesday.
However, it is not clear if the order will be extended or if the governor will begin to ease some of the restrictions.
Missouri’s “Stay at Home” order went into effect on Monday April 6. The order is set to be lifted on Friday, April 24.
Parson said testing and social distancing are the most important factors in getting the spread of COVID-19 under control and putting the state’s economy back on track.
COVID-19 testing is one of the factors Parson is looking at in re-opening the state. He said once testing is where it needs to be, Missouri can reopen.
Until the stay at home order is lifted, Parson stressed Missourians need to continue social distancing and to follow the state’s restrictions.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.