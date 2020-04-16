Frosty Start Again

Cool and frosty this morning but much like yesterday, sun will melt frost and warm temperatures up quickly into the mid-morning hours. Today will be primarily sunny with partly cloudy skies in northern portions of Illinois and southeast Missouri ranging from Mt. Vernon to Farmington. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Clouds increase tonight along with rain chances heading into Friday. Rain on Friday will be light but could be scattered through the day.
A cool weekend ahead with Saturday looking sunny and showers on Sunday.
-Lisa
